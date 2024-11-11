Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Stock Down 26.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

SPNS traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.10. 818,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,159. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.