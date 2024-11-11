Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

Saputo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.32. The company had a trading volume of 124,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.08. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. 40.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.