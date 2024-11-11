Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.