Scotiabank Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $5.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $5.25 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 320.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,273,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,063 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

