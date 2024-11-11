SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 0.2 %
SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
About SeaChange International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.