SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCWX

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX stock remained flat at $8.37 during trading on Friday. 17,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $743.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 107.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.