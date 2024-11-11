ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $1,008.08 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,024.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $912.56 and a 200-day moving average of $813.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

