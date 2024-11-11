Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,255 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $316.30 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $320.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

