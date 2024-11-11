Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

