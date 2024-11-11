Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,440,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,818,928.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,724,500. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -186.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

