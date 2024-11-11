Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $113.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

