Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Insulet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $268.00 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $151.56 and a 12-month high of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average of $204.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

