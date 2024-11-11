Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 110 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $228.51 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

