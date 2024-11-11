Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $51,000 Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $267,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of RCAT opened at $3.64 on Monday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

