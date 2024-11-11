Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $51,000 Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $267,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Cat Stock Performance
Shares of RCAT opened at $3.64 on Monday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
