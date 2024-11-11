Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 250220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Sherritt International Stock Down 2.6 %

Sherritt International Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$73.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

