Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 250220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on S
Sherritt International Stock Down 2.6 %
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.