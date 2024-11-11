Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$128.26 and last traded at C$125.73, with a volume of 1671081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.25.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.63, for a total value of C$47,130.08. In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$38,945.52. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 426 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.63, for a total value of C$47,130.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,751 shares of company stock worth $852,555. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

