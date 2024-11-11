Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$128.26 and last traded at C$125.73, with a volume of 1671081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shopify Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.63, for a total value of C$47,130.08. In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$38,945.52. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 426 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.63, for a total value of C$47,130.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,751 shares of company stock worth $852,555. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What are earnings reports?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.