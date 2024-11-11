Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $795.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.35 and a 12 month high of $799.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.