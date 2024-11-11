Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.90 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

