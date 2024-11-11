Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.65 Million Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after buying an additional 511,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395,705 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,941,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.43 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.