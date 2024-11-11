Sigma Planning Corp Sells 152 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after buying an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $14,751,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.61 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

