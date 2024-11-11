Sigma Planning Corp Sells 622 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $76.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

