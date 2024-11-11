Sigma Planning Corp Takes $2.77 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.48% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $592.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.