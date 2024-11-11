Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Silver Predator Corp. (CVE:SPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Predator Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 166.55, a quick ratio of 65.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Silver Predator

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Platoro West Holdings Inc and changed its name to Silver Predator Corp.

