SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

SKYX stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -2,826.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Featured Articles

