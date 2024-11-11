Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.