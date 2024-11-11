SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $35.79 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

