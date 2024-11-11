SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. 417,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,404. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

