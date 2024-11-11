SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 644,542 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,206,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 367,288 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 895,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,028 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 720,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 224,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. 471,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.