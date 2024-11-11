SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

