State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,237 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 330.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $136.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.