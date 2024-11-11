State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

