State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.23 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

