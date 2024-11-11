STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 2.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.75% of STERIS worth $1,118,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 293.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 46.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

