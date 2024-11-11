StockNews.com Downgrades Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) to Hold

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CHCI stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $9.22. 77,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

