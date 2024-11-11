StockNews.com Upgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Shares of MAS opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 956.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

