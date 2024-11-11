Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.23.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 14.0 %

NOVA stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

