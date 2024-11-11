Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 28,018,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 80,641,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

