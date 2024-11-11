Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $13,678,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $831.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $896.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.