Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE SG opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,104,187.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $265,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,104,187.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,881,816.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,022 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,481 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

