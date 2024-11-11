Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 518 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,134.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 141,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,627. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

