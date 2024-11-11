Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 7,674 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Fortis Trading Up 0.9 %

FTS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.85%.

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.