Tacita Capital Inc Buys 225 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after buying an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 635,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906,775. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

