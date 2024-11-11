Tacita Capital Inc Buys 837 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 3.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,282,000 after buying an additional 616,373 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,286,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,649. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -426.32%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

