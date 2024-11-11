Tacita Capital Inc Has $88,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $113.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,056.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,240.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,937.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,076.54 and a 52-week high of $5,060.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.