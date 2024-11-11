Tacita Capital Inc Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.97. The stock had a trading volume of 977,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,056. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a market cap of $287.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

