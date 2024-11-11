Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SKT has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

SKT stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. Tanger has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,498,000 after buying an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,794 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 52.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 8.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 767,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 58,205 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

