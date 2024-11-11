TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TASK. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

TaskUs stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,751 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

