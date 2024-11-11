TD Cowen Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $285.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.3 %

NXPI stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.18. 489,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $181.96 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.