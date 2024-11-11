TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $684.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

