TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FWRG. Guggenheim cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

FWRG opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.09%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 282,765 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

